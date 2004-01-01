Steam iron
Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
2000 Watt enables constant high steam output
Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal
Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.
Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Easy to use
Easy to set up and store
Integrated cord storage solution Fast heat-up
Yes
Weight and dimensions
Product weight
1,3 Product dimensions
285 x 120 x 145
Technical specifications
Power
2000 Frequency
50-60 Voltage
220 - 240
Smooth gliding
Soleplate
Careeza soleplate
Comfortable ironing
Additional comfort
360 degree cord freedom
Soft grip Anti-scale management
Double Active Calc System No leakage
Drip-stop system Safe in use
Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended Water tank capacity
300 ml
Crease removal
Vertical Steam
Yes Continuous steam
Up to 35 gr/min Spray
Yes Steam Boost
Up to 85 gr/min
