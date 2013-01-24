Azur Pro Steam iron GC4885/30
Azur Pro Steam iron GC4885/30
Powerful perfection, every time Iron away creases fast with powerful steam 3000 Watts 50 g/min; 220 g steam boost T-ionicGlide Soleplate Safety auto off + anti-calc 3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Steam boost up to 220 g to remove toughest creases
Steam boost up to 220 g to remove toughest creases
Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing
A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.
T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate
T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.
Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank
Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
Iron switches off automatically when left unattended
The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.
Large 2,5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board
A large 2,5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.
Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer
Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.
Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Size and weight
Weight of iron
1.5 kg
Easy to use
Drip Stop
Yes Tap water suitable
Yes Soft grip
Yes Power cord length
2.5 m Water tank capacity
350 ml Safety auto off
Yes
Green efficiency
Energy saving*
20 % Energy saving mode
Yes User manual
100% recycled paper
Guarantee
2 year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Fast crease removal
Steam boost
220 g Water spray
Yes Vertical steam
Yes Voltage
220-240 V Continuous steam
50 g/min Power
3000 W
Scale management
Descaling and cleaning
Double active calc clean
Self clean
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.