Philips
Azur Pro

Steam iron

GC4885/30
  Powerful perfection, every time
    Azur Pro Steam iron

    GC4885/30
      Powerful perfection, every time

      Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

      • 3000 Watts
      • 50 g/min; 220 g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide Soleplate
      • Safety auto off + anti-calc
      3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 220 g to remove toughest creases

      Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing

      A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

      Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

      Large 2,5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board

      A large 2,5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.

      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.5 kg

      • Easy to use

        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        20 %
        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        220 g
        Water spray
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Continuous steam
        50 g/min
        Power
        3000 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Double active calc clean
        • Self clean

