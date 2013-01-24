Home
PerfectCare Compact Essential

Steam generator iron

GC6800/20
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Compact Essential Steam generator iron

    GC6800/20
      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      Guaranteed not to burn*

      • Max. 5.5 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 200 g steam boost
      • 1.3 L fixed water tank
      • Compact design
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

      No burns – guaranteed

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Large tank for long use

      A 1.3-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      SteamGlide soleplate for superior gliding

      Our exclusive SteamGlide soleplate moves smoothly over any fabric. A durable, 5-layer coating – including anti-corrosive base – makes it last longer. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.6 m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4 stars
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4 stars
        Water tank capacity
        1300 ml
        Integrated power plug
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        20.1 x 22.2 x 38.4 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        3,7 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        23.5 x 27 x 39.8 cm
        Weight of iron + base
        2,72 kg
        Weight of iron
        1,3 kg

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      • Storage

        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        Up to 200 g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Pressure
        Max 5.5 bar pump
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        110 g/min
        Power
        2400 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra
        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean

      • Technology

        No burns
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

