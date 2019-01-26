Search terms

PerfectCare Compact Plus

Steam generator iron

GC7920/20
1 awards
  • Finish ironing 30 minutes faster Finish ironing 30 minutes faster Finish ironing 30 minutes faster
    PerfectCare Compact Plus Steam generator iron

    GC7920/20
    1 awards

    Finish ironing 30 minutes faster

    So fast and convenient, and you’ll never worry about burning clothes. Finish faster with twice as much steam as a steam iron. No settings to change and faster results with better wrinkle removal. Easy to iron your basket in one go. See all benefits

      Finish ironing 30 minutes faster

      Compared to Philips steam iron Azur*

      • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 430g steam boost
      • 1.5L detachable water tank
      • Carry lock
      Guaranteed no burns

      Guaranteed no burns

      Even if you’re multi-tasking or get distracted, you’ll never burn your clothes. Thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology, we promise this steam generator iron will never burn any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      When you need to tackle tough creases with ease, rely on our continuous steam to do the hard work for you. Watch those creases melt away when you use an extra boost of steam where you need it. And it’s perfect when you want to steam vertical curtains or refresh hanging clothes.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Thanks to its compact size it’s light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don’t think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we’ve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

      It’s easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when it’s time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

      No temperature settings to change

      No temperature settings to change

      Save a step in your weekly ironing routine. You won’t need to separate fabrics or change settings and wait for the temperature to change anymore. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, you iron everything from your denim jeans to delicate silks without adjusting the temperature.

      Smooth scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate for easy glide

      Smooth scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate for easy glide

      Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It’s also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Safe and easy auto shut-off

      Safe and easy auto shut-off

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Water tank capacity
        1500 ml
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4 stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Hose length
        1.6 m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4 stars
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Aqua Blue

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        Max 6.5 bar pump
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        Up to 430 g
        Continuous steam
        Up to 120 g/min
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        23 x 26.5 x 42.6 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.3 kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        20 x 23.3 x 37.1 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        3.85 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.8 kg

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        35 %
        Recycled plastic used
        15 %
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

            Awards

            • Based on a 2 hours ironing session
            • Up to 35% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to GC6734.

