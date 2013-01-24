Sandwiches made easy
It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sandwiches made easy
It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! See all benefits
Sandwiches made easy
It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sandwiches made easy
It's easy! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time! See all benefits
Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside the Philips sandwich maker.
Cool touch handle.
Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.
General specifications
Design specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.