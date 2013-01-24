Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Toaster

HD2627/20
1 Awards
  • Enjoy great toast together Enjoy great toast together Enjoy great toast together
    -{discount-value}

    Toaster

    HD2627/20
    1 Awards

    Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to bun warming rack and defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Toaster

    Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to bun warming rack and defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to bun warming rack and defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Toaster

    Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster with variable width slots for evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Convenient due to bun warming rack and defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Enjoy great toast together

      Thick or thin, always golden brown

      • 2 slot
      • 2 function
      • Black/ metal
      • Bun warmer
      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0,75m cm
        Power
        900 W
        Voltage
        220-240V V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        136Lx28Wx130H mm

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Multiple toast settings
        7

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black Metal Brush

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.