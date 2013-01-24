Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Jar Rice Cooker

HD3119/66
1 Awards
  • Great tasting rice, for all the family Great tasting rice, for all the family Great tasting rice, for all the family
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

    HD3119/66
    1 Awards

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Great tasting rice, for all the family

      Long lasting 5-layer pot

      • Golden Pot with big handle
      • Smart 3D heating
      • 48hr keep warm
      • Big capacity of 2L
      Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

      Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

      Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability

      Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

      Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

      Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

      Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

      Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

      Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people

      Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

      Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

      Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

      Easy to remove inner pot thanks to stay cool handles

      Easy to remove inner pot thanks to stay cool handles

      Easy to remove inner pot thanks to the specially designed stay cool handles

      High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

      High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220 V
        Power
        400 W
        Capacity
        2 L
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Green

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.