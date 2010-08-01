Home
HD4754
    Nutrition is the most important element to stay healthy. Philips' new range of rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost. See all benefits

      Smart & automatic Artificial Intelligence cooking

      • 1.8 liter
      Versatile menu options*

      Versatile menu options*

      casseroles, cakes, congee and soups.

      Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Nutritional Keep Warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

      Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot

      Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot

      Detachable and washable inner lid

      Detachable and washable inner lid

      Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it

      Easy-to-program timer ensures rice is ready when you want it

      Smart and automatic cooking programs for a variety of rice*

      Rice for China region: See-Mew rice, North-East rice, Fragrant rice, Glutinous rice, other rice; rice for other Asia regions: Plain rice, Sushi rice, Brown rice, Glutinous rice, mixed rice.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.8/10 Litres / cups
        Voltage
        110, 220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.0 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Wattage
        825/900 W

      • General specifications

        Versatile menu options*
        Yes
        Timer mode ensures
        rice is ready when you want
        Detachable and washable inner lid
        Yes
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Large LCD with clock and timer display
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
        Yes
        Backup memory when power interruption
        Yes
        Dedicated program for cooking small portions
        Yes
        Artificial Intelligence control
        Yes
        Reheat function for
        fresh rice instantly
        Cooks a variety of rice*
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Plastic - PP
        Weight appliance
        4.3 kg
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        5.3 kg
        Height
        256 mm
        Color(s)
        Sparkling white
        Depth
        271 mm
        Width
        255 mm

