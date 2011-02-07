For the automatic frothing of milk
Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits several Saeco espresso machines, among which the Royal Professional and Magic Capp. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For the automatic frothing of milk
Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits several Saeco espresso machines, among which the Royal Professional and Magic Capp. See all benefits
For the automatic frothing of milk
Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits several Saeco espresso machines, among which the Royal Professional and Magic Capp. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For the automatic frothing of milk
Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits several Saeco espresso machines, among which the Royal Professional and Magic Capp. See all benefits
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.