Cappuccinatore

HD5049
    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits several Saeco espresso machines, among which the Royal Professional and Magic Capp. See all benefits

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • Saeco Royal/Magic Cappuccino

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types
      • 711440032
      • 711440332
      • 711440832
      • 711514009
      • 711514309
      • 711520009
      • 711521209
      • 711720009
      • 721440032
      • 721440332
      • 721440832
      • 0351.00B.77C
      • 0351.00F.77C
      • 0351.00J.77R
      • 0351.00K.77V
      • 0351.0AU.77L
      • 0351.0BR.77Q
      • 0351.0CH.77E
      • 0351.0RC.77J
      • 0351.0US.77G
      • 0366.00B.77C
      • 0366.00I.77C
      • 0366.0AU.77L
      • 0366.0CH.77E
      • 721435203
      • 0314.00D.76C

