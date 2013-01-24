Home
Daily Collection

Fryer

HD6105
    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

      PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

      To soak the inner bowl in hot water for quick and easy cleaning.

      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

      The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

      Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

      On/off switch for additional safety

      The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Power
        2000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity
        1000 g
        Oil content
        2 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Automatic lid release
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Viewing window
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        150-190 °C

      • Design specifications

        Weight appliance
        2.48 kg
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        285 x 275 x 265 mm
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)
        Color(s)
        White with light blue

