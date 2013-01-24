Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Deep-fat fryer

HD6157
1 Awards
  • Enjoy the food, share the fun Enjoy the food, share the fun Enjoy the food, share the fun
    -{discount-value}

    Deep-fat fryer

    HD6157
    1 Awards

    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage. See all benefits

    Deep-fat fryer

    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage. See all benefits

    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage. See all benefits

    Deep-fat fryer

    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Enjoy the food, share the fun

      Compact fryer, big in performance

      • 800 g
      • 1600 W
      • Timer

      The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

      Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        235x230x325 mm
        Weight appliance
        3.8 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1 m
        Power
        1600 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity
        800 g
        Oil content
        1.5 L

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White with sunset orange accents
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Automatic lid release
        Yes
        Viewing window
        Yes
        Detachable, hinged lid
        Yes
        Collapsible frying basket
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.