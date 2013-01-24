Home
Philips
Mixer

HR1564/03
1 Awards
    Mixer

    HR1564/03
    1 Awards

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand and bowl helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and large bowl will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

      Mixer with stand and bowl

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks, rotating bowl
      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Bowl for large quantities

      Bowl for large quantities

      Mixer stand

      Mixer stand

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.50 m
        Power
        300 W
        Voltage
        110-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Speeds
        5

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        5
        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Bowl
        Yes L

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material housing
        PP
        Material beaters
        Chrome plated steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

