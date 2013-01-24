Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits
For smooth or pulpy juice.
Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.
Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.