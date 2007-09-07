Search terms

    This food processor comes with a versatile accessory set, allowing you to perform a wide set of cooking functions, from blending to grinding. And thanks to the unique(dis)assembly system, the bowl and lid fall into place effortlessly.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Blender jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Color(s)
        White with orange and corn husk yellow accents
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded on plug m
        Power
        700 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.6 L
        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Bowl capacity liquid
        1.8 L
        Bowl content
        3.6 L
        Cleaning
        • All accessories dishwashersafe
        • Easy clean button
        Bowl working capacity dough
        1250 g
        Bowl working capacity flour
        750 g

      • Accessories

        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Emulsifying disk
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
        Slicing insert medium
        For medium slicing of fruits and vegetables

      • Design specifications

        Emulsifying disc
        Yes
        Metal knife and inserts
        Stainless steel & ABS
        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP
        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Insert holder
        ABS
        Bowl, lid, blender jar, blender cup, safety cap
        SAN

