Search terms

1

Food processor

HR7765/13
1 awards
  • Versatile power Versatile power Versatile power
    -{discount-value}

    Food processor

    HR7765/13
    1 awards

    Versatile power

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application. See all benefits

    Food processor

    Versatile power

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application. See all benefits

    Versatile power

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application. See all benefits

    Food processor

    Versatile power

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Versatile power

      Powerful motor and extended accessory range

      • 1000 W
      • Compact 2 in 1 setup
      • 2.5 L bowl

      1000 Watt

      1000 Watt blocked motor power to easily process large batches.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        • 2+ pulse
        • smart control
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Cleaning
        All accessories dishwashersafe

      • Accessories

        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.