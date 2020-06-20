Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

UV Sanitizer

UV sanitizer

HX6907/01
1 award
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads* Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads* Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    UV Sanitizer UV sanitizer

    HX6907/01
    1 award

    Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

    Get more peace of mind, by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially-engineered UV sanitizing technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*, without any chemicals. See all benefits

    UV Sanitizer UV sanitizer

    Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

    Get more peace of mind, by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially-engineered UV sanitizing technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*, without any chemicals. See all benefits

    Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

    Get more peace of mind, by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially-engineered UV sanitizing technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*, without any chemicals. See all benefits

    UV Sanitizer UV sanitizer

    Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

    Get more peace of mind, by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially-engineered UV sanitizing technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*, without any chemicals. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sanitisers (includes bulb)

      Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

      Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*

      • UV sanitizing technology
      • Sanitizes 2 brush heads**
      • Cleans without chemicals
      • Charges 1 toothbrush***
      Brush heads are surrounded by sanitizing light

      Brush heads are surrounded by sanitizing light

      Surround your brush heads with sanitizing light: the UV Sanitizer's reflector distributes sanitizing light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.

      Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

      Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

      Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitizer.

      Turns itself off after a 10-minute cleaning

      Turns itself off after a 10-minute cleaning

      Simple and safe: the UV Sanitizer conveniently turns itself off after its 10-minute cleaning cycle is complete.

      Charge your toothbrush while sanitizing your brush heads

      Charge your toothbrush while sanitizing your brush heads

      Charge your Sonicare toothbrush while your brush heads become clean and fresh. (Not compatible with DiamondClean, DiamondClean 9000 or DiamondClean Smart. Toothbrush not included.)

      Specifically designed to kill germs on Sonicare brush heads*

      Specifically designed to kill germs on Sonicare brush heads*

      Make sure your toothbrush gets thoroughly clean, every time. Our UV Sanitizing technology is designed to specifically kill germs on Sonicare brush heads.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        UV sanitizer
        1

      • Ease of use

        Brush head fit
        Fits all snap-on brush heads
        Sonicare toothbrush charger
        • Not compatible with
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean 9000
        • DiamondClean Smart
        UV clean cycle duration
        10 minutes

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Regulatory information
            Manufacturer address
            Product risks
            • H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1.  For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and  Premium Plaque Control (C3)).
            • * compatible with all click-on adult brush heads

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.