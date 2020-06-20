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  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads* Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads* Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
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    UV Sanitizer UV sanitizer

    HX6907/01

    1 award

    Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

    Get more peace of mind, by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially-engineered UV sanitizing technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*, without any chemicals.

    See all benefits

    UV Sanitizer UV sanitizer

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    See all Sanitisers (includes bulb)

    Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

    Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*

    • UV sanitizing technology
    • Sanitizes 2 brush heads**
    • Cleans without chemicals
    • Charges 1 toothbrush***
    Brush heads are surrounded by sanitizing light

    Brush heads are surrounded by sanitizing light

    Surround your brush heads with sanitizing light: the UV Sanitizer's reflector distributes sanitizing light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.

    Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

    Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

    Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitizer.

    Turns itself off after a 10-minute cleaning

    Turns itself off after a 10-minute cleaning

    Simple and safe: the UV Sanitizer conveniently turns itself off after its 10-minute cleaning cycle is complete.

    Charge your toothbrush while sanitizing your brush heads

    Charge your toothbrush while sanitizing your brush heads

    Charge your Sonicare toothbrush while your brush heads become clean and fresh. (Not compatible with DiamondClean, DiamondClean 9000 or DiamondClean Smart. Toothbrush not included.)

    Specifically designed to kill germs on Sonicare brush heads*

    Specifically designed to kill germs on Sonicare brush heads*

    Make sure your toothbrush gets thoroughly clean, every time. Our UV Sanitizing technology is designed to specifically kill germs on Sonicare brush heads.*

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head fit
      Fits all snap-on brush heads
      Sonicare toothbrush charger
      • Not compatible with
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean 9000
      • DiamondClean Smart
      UV clean cycle duration
      10 minutes

    • Items included

      UV sanitizer
      1
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    Awards

    • H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1.  For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and  Premium Plaque Control (C3)).
    • * compatible with all click-on adult brush heads

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