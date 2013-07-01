Search terms

Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Interdental - Nozzles

HX8012/64
Sonicare
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
      Removes plaque where brushing can’t

      • w/ 2 Nozzles
      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

      AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

      The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

      Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off

      • Items included

        AirFloss Nozzle
        2

      • Cleaning performance

        Nozzles
        Best results change every 6mos

