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  • For independent drinking For independent drinking For independent drinking

    Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

    SCF142/00

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    For independent drinking

    The Trainer Handles fit Philips Avent feeding bottles and cups, to help independent drinking at every stage. They are easy to fit and remove so cups can be used with or without handles.Available in green and orange.

    Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup

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    For independent drinking

    Easy removable cup handles

    Contoured shape

    For little hands to hold comfortably

    Easy to fit and remove

    Cups can be used with or without handles

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      4 months +

    • What is included

      Trainer handles
      2 pcs
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