Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set
One system - many options
VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.
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Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set
One system - many options BPA-Free Storage system Easy to organize
Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents
Leak-proof twist-on system
For safe storage and transport
Perfect for ‘on-the-go’
Ideal for storing and transporting
Ideal for storing baby food
Sturdy, stackable and leak-proof cup is easy to label for the fridge or freezer. Use VIA Cups to store home-made meals, snacks and finger foods.
Fits other Philips Avent products
Store and feed with the same cup. Warm feeds with the Philips Avent Digital or Electric bottle and baby food warmer
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Country of origin
England
Yes
Development stages
Stage
0-6 months
0 - 6 months
6 - 12 months
Material
BPA free*
Yes
What is included
Weaning spoon
2 pcs Milk storage cup lid
20 pcs Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
10 pcs Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
10 pcs Recipe guide
1 pcs
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