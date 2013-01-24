Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent VIA

Baby Food Set

SCF613/20
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • One system - many options One system - many options One system - many options
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set

    SCF613/20
    1 Awards

    One system - many options

    VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.

    Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set

    One system - many options

    VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.

    One system - many options

    VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.

    Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set

    One system - many options

    VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.

    Similar products

    See all

      One system - many options

      BPA-Free Storage system

      Easy to organize

      Easy to organize

      Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Ideal for storing and transporting

      Ideal for storing baby food

      Ideal for storing baby food

      Sturdy, stackable and leak-proof cup is easy to label for the fridge or freezer. Use VIA Cups to store home-made meals, snacks and finger foods.

      Fits other Philips Avent products

      Store and feed with the same cup. Warm feeds with the Philips Avent Digital or Electric bottle and baby food warmer

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Recipe guide
        1 pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        20 pcs
        Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
        10 pcs
        Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
        10 pcs
        Weaning spoon
        2 pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.