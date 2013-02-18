Search terms

Philips Avent

Sealing disc

CP1238
    Philips Avent Sealing disc

    CP1238

    These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. See all benefits

    These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. See all benefits

    These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. See all benefits

    These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. See all benefits

      Easy milk and food storage.

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF755
        • SCF746
        • SCF666
        • SCF703
        • SCF033
        • SCF030
        • SCF816
        • SCF810
        • SCF803
        • SCF686
        • SCF408
        • SCF562
        • SCF561
        • SCF560
        • SCF407
        • SCF039
        • SCF801
        • SCF566
        • SCF551
        • SCF795
        • SCF638
        • SCF565
        • SCF564
        • SCF406
        • SCF400
        • SCF821
        • SCF802
        • SCF753
        • SCF751
        • SCF747
        • SCF819
        • SCF019
        • SCF625
        • SCF401
        • SCF013
        • SCF010
        • SCF815
        • SCF804
        • SCF790
        • SCF701
        • SCF016
        • SCF563
        • SCF403
        • SCF293
        • SCF037
        • SCF034
        • SCF817
        • SCF814
        • SCF813
        • SCF811
        • SCF796
        • SCF792
        • SCF683
        • SCF660
        • SCF404
        • SCF402
        • SCF330
        • SCF291
        • SCF035
        • SCF031
        • SCF793
        • SCF680
        • SCF663
        • SCF623
        • SCF553
        • SCF405
        • SCF038
        • SCF036
        • SCF032
        • SCF818
        • SCF812
        • SCF798
        • SCF430/01
        • SCF441/01
        • SCF430/10
        • SCF430/30
        • SCF430/13
        • SCF430/15
        • SCF430/16

