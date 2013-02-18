Easy milk and food storage.
These sealing discs convert all Philips Avent Natural and Classic feeding bottles to breast milk and food storage containers. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SCF430/10
SCF430/30
SCF746/00
SCF753/02
SCF755/00
SCF802/00
SCF803/00
Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)
Replaceable part
