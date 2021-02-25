Search terms

Philips Avent Sterilizers

Tongs

CP1610/01
Avent
Avent
  For handling teats hygienically
    Philips Avent Sterilizers Tongs

    CP1610/01

    For handling teats hygienically

    Teats may be hot when removed from the sterilizer. These Philips Avant teat tongs fit on the finger and thumb of one hand and allow you to grip the teat without touching it. A handy tool to keep teats sterile! See all benefits

      For handling teats hygienically

      • Plastic

      Tongs

      For handling teats hygienically

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        All bottles, magic cups & jars

