Jar lid for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker
This jar lid is to cover the transparent jar, so the ingredients can be steamed and blended. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Jar lid for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker
This jar lid is to cover the transparent jar, so the ingredients can be steamed and blended. See all benefits
Jar lid for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker
This jar lid is to cover the transparent jar, so the ingredients can be steamed and blended. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Jar lid for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker
This jar lid is to cover the transparent jar, so the ingredients can be steamed and blended. See all benefits
SCF875/02
SCF875/04
SCF881/01
SCF883/01
SCF883/02
SCF885/01
Replaceable part
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.