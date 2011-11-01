To keep expressed milk cool
This flexible gel pack is an essential part of the Avent Deluxe Bag. It allows you to keep your breast milk cool for 4 hours outside the refrigerator. (Note: 1 pack per order) See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
