Prevents scale and corrosion damage
IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Calcium deposits may clog your iron and accumulate rust, causing damage to your appliance. The special ion exchange resin inside the filter removes 99% of limescale from tap water, extending the life of your iron up to 4 times*.
The demineralized water from IronCare prevents scale build up inside the iron. Calcium particles will not block the steam holes, helping your iron to provide consistent quality steam.
With the IronCare filter you can easily refill the water tank of your ironing appliance every-time. The non-slip hand grips allows you to handle it more comfortably.
Your favorite garments will not be ruined by calcium residue from inside your iron. Garments will remain clean after ironing and you will look great with neatly ironed clothes.
Color changes gradually to indicate the amount water treated overtime. The cartridge only needs to be changed when it turns completely brown.
IronCare is designed to be suitable for all steam ironing appliances: steam irons, steam generators and garment steamers from Philips and any other ironing brand.
The specially designed cartridge allows rapid filtering of ironing water, so you can iron right away when you need it. You can place the IronCare filter next to your ironing place so you can refill your iron without taking it to the sink every-time it needs re-filling.
Cartridge lifetime may vary depending on the water hardness in the area you live and your ironing frequency habits; In average, 1 cartridge will last up to 3 months of ironing time.
