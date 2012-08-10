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  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage Prevents scale and corrosion damage Prevents scale and corrosion damage

    IronCare Water filter for irons

    GC024/10

    1 awards

    Prevents scale and corrosion damage

    IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.

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    IronCare Water filter for irons

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    Prevents scale and corrosion damage

    Extends iron's lifetime up to 4X*

    • Prevents scale build-up
    • Suitable for all irons
    • 1 cartridge included
    99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

    99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

    Calcium deposits may clog your iron and accumulate rust, causing damage to your appliance. The special ion exchange resin inside the filter removes 99% of limescale from tap water, extending the life of your iron up to 4 times*.

    Prevents steam holes from clogging

    Prevents steam holes from clogging

    The demineralized water from IronCare prevents scale build up inside the iron. Calcium particles will not block the steam holes, helping your iron to provide consistent quality steam.

    Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

    Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

    With the IronCare filter you can easily refill the water tank of your ironing appliance every-time. The non-slip hand grips allows you to handle it more comfortably.

    Prevents calcium residue on clothing

    Prevents calcium residue on clothing

    Your favorite garments will not be ruined by calcium residue from inside your iron. Garments will remain clean after ironing and you will look great with neatly ironed clothes.

    Cartridge changes color to indicate replacement

    Cartridge changes color to indicate replacement

    Color changes gradually to indicate the amount water treated overtime. The cartridge only needs to be changed when it turns completely brown.

    Designed for all steam irons and steam generators

    Designed for all steam irons and steam generators

    IronCare is designed to be suitable for all steam ironing appliances: steam irons, steam generators and garment steamers from Philips and any other ironing brand.

    Ultra-fast filtration to demineralize water quickly

    Ultra-fast filtration to demineralize water quickly

    The specially designed cartridge allows rapid filtering of ironing water, so you can iron right away when you need it. You can place the IronCare filter next to your ironing place so you can refill your iron without taking it to the sink every-time it needs re-filling.

    Up to 3 months ironing

    Up to 3 months ironing

    Cartridge lifetime may vary depending on the water hardness in the area you live and your ironing frequency habits; In average, 1 cartridge will last up to 3 months of ironing time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time during use
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      IronCare cartridge
      1 pcs

    • Replacement

      IronCare cartridge
      GC025

    • Size and weight

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      22 x 8,5 x 19,5 cm

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    Awards

    • Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8° dH water, referring to limescale effect only.

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