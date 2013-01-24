Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4851/02
    Azur Steam iron

    GC4851/02
    Designed for perfection

    This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results. See all benefits

    Designed for perfection

      Designed for perfection

      Iron with powerful steam performance

      • Steam 50g/min;180g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2600 Watts
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Steam boost up to 180 g

      Steam boost up to 180 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Power
        2600 W
        Steam boost
        180 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2.5 m
        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

