Effortless crease removal from top to bottom
Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With innovative FlexHead and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom with maximum ease and efficiency. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.
The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.
Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.
Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results.
Easy to use
Size and weight
Guarantee
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Board cover
Support for ironing
Technology
Design
Accessories included
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC026/30
