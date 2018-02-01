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    PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

    GC9635/20

    1 awards

    Most powerful steam for the fastest ironing*

    PerfectCare Elite is the best and most efficient steam generator iron from Philips. With OptimalTEMP technology, you can now iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting needed.Guaranteed no burns on all ironable garments.

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    PerfectCare Elite Steam generator iron

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    Most powerful steam for the fastest ironing*

    with Ultra-light iron

    • Max 7.5 bar pressure
    • Up to 520g steam boost
    • 1.8 L water tank capacity
    • Detachable water tank
    Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

    Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

    The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.

    Save energy with ECO mode

    Save energy with ECO mode

    ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

    Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

    Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

    With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

    Safe and secure carry lock

    Safe and secure carry lock

    Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

    Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

    Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

    Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

    Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

    Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

    The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

    Philips best gliding and most scratch resistant soleplate

    Philips best gliding and most scratch resistant soleplate

    The T-ionic Glide is Philips' most premium soleplate, promising superior gliding for more effortless and fast ironing. It has a stainless steel base which is harder and more durable than aluminum, with an integrated titanium oxide layer for advanced scratch resistance. Plus the carefully designed shape and vents provide an even better steam distribution for faster crease removal.

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

    Light weight and comfortable to handle

    Light weight and comfortable to handle

    Your steam generator's iron has the ideal weight: amazingly light weight and comfortable to handle. It glides easily over your garments, removes the toughest creases in no time, and reduces stress on your wrist. It makes also vertical steaming very easy and effective. You can now comfortably & effectively remove the creases of your delicate, like silk blouse, dresses, and jackets and even difficult to iron garments with pleats, decorations, buttons etc in a vertical way.

    Easy and efficient descaling system

    Easy and efficient descaling system

    Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of lime scale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      2 minute(s)
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1800 ml
      Soleplate gliding performance
      5 stars
      Soleplate name
      T-ionicGlide
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Low water alert
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8 m
      Extra stable heel rest
      Yes
      Hose length
      1.7 m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Ready to use
      • Light indicator
      • Sound indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      5 stars
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Cyclonic steam chamber
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes
      No temperature settings needed
      Yes
      Smart Control Processor
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 7.5 bar
      Power
      Max 2700 W
      Steam boost
      Up to 520 g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 155 g/min
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Ready to use
      2 minute(s)
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy De-calc Plus
      Descaling reminder
      • Light
      • Yes

    • Storage

      Carry lock
      For transportation and safety
      Cord storage
      • Cord storage compartment
      • Velcro fix
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      31 x 35 x 51 cm
      Weight of iron
      0.8 kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      23.3 x 28.5 x 45.3 cm
      Weight of iron + base
      5.1 kg

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    Awards

    • Iron weight & steam rate (norm IEC60311), vs. the 10 best selling steam generators; tested Dec. 2014

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