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  • Sandwiches made easily Sandwiches made easily Sandwiches made easily

    Sandwich maker

    HD2383/22

    1 awards

    Sandwiches made easily

    Chose your favorite ingredients and make tasty sandwiches easily!

    See all benefits

    Sandwich maker

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    Sandwiches made easily

    Tasty results in no time

    • 700 W
    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates of the Philips sandwich maker seal ingredients inside sandwich.

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle.

    High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

    High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

    The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

    Vertical storage position

    Vertical storage position

    Vertical storage position.

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates.

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      700 W

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
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