HD2383/22
      Tasty results in no time

      700 W
      Cut and seal plates of the Philips sandwich maker seal ingredients inside sandwich.

      High temperature grill plate seals in all the flavour

      The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That's because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates.

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

      Technical Specifications

      Technical specifications

        Power
        700 W

      General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes

