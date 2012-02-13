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  • Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals Adds life to your meals

    Viva Collection Premium Induction cooker

    HD4932/00

    1 awards

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.

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    Viva Collection Premium Induction cooker

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    Adds life to your meals

    Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

    • 2100 W
    • Black, EER level 2
    User friendly 24-hour preset function

    User friendly 24-hour preset function

    User-friendly 24-hour preset function.

    6 power levels

    6 power levels

    6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

    Easy to read digital display

    Easy to read digital display

    Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

    Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

    Cooking time settings

    1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.

    2100W high power for faster cooking

    Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition

    5 healthy cooking menus

    5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.

    Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

    Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

    Extra safe automatic off function

    The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

    Full glass panel

    Full glass panel is easy to clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2 m
      Voltage
      220 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Wattage
      2100 W

    • General specifications

      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
      Yes
      Auto-off program cooks food safely
      Yes
      More comfortable cooking without flame
      Yes
      Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
      Yes
      LCD provides program and status information
      Yes
      24-hour timer setting
      Yes
      Touch sensor control panel
      Yes

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Full glass panel - A grade
      Color(s)
      Black
      Height
      65 mm
      Depth
      360 mm
      Width
      290 mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4.4 kg

    • Dimensions

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
      322(W)X214(D)X409(H)
      Set dimension (WxHxD)
      280(W)×350(D)×65(H)

    • Convenience

      Child Protection
      Child Lock
    Badge-D2C

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