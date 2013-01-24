Home
Viva Collection

Premium Induction cooker

HD4932/00
    -{discount-value}

    Adds life to your meals

    Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating. See all benefits

      Induction cooker, heats fast seals in nutrition

      • 2100 W
      • Black, EER level 2
      User friendly 24-hour preset function

      User friendly 24-hour preset function

      User-friendly 24-hour preset function.

      6 power levels

      6 power levels

      6 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

      Easy to read digital display

      Easy to read digital display

      Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

      Sensitive sensor touch operational panel

      Cooking time settings

      1 to 120 mins cooking time settings.

      2100W high power for faster cooking

      Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition

      5 healthy cooking menus

      5 healthy cooking menus featuring unique heating program.

      Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food

      Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request

      Extra safe automatic off function

      The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.

      Full glass panel

      Full glass panel is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
        322(W)X214(D)X409(H)
        Set dimension (WxHxD)
        280(W)×350(D)×65(H)

      • Convenience

        Child Protection
        Child Lock

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Wattage
        2100 W

      • General specifications

        Fast cooking better seals nutrition into food
        Yes
        Auto-off program cooks food safely
        Yes
        More comfortable cooking without flame
        Yes
        Cool-to-touch surface cooks foods safely
        Yes
        LCD provides program and status information
        Yes
        24-hour timer setting
        Yes
        Touch sensor control panel
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Height
        65 mm
        Materials of main body
        Full glass panel - A grade
        Depth
        360 mm
        Width
        290 mm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        4.4 kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

