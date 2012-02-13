Nutrition is essential to good health. Philips induction cooker shortens cooking time by 1/3, and so better seals nutrients into the food. The induction cooker comes with a variety of cooking programs for healthy eating.
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
Extra safe automatic off function
The cooker will shut off automatically when cooking is completed.
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