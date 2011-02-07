Search terms

Cleaning brush

HD5084
    Cleaning brush

    HD5084

    For the maintenance of your espresso machine

    This cleaning brush is especially designed to support cleaning the filter of the brew group, pre-ground coffee funnel and inside of the interiour. See all benefits

    Cleaning brush

      For the maintenance of your espresso machine

      Check specifications for compatible products

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • for Philips Espresso machines
      • for Gaggia Espresso machines

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        HD8753/84

