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  • For the maintenance of your espresso machine For the maintenance of your espresso machine For the maintenance of your espresso machine

    Cleaning brush

    HD5084

    For the maintenance of your espresso machine

    This cleaning brush is especially designed to support cleaning the filter of the brew group, pre-ground coffee funnel and inside of the interiour.

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    Cleaning brush

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    For the maintenance of your espresso machine

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • for Saeco Espresso machines
    • for Philips Espresso machines
    • for Gaggia Espresso machines

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      HD8753/84
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