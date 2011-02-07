Search terms

1

Lid for water tank

HD5094
  • To collect used ground coffee in To collect used ground coffee in To collect used ground coffee in
    -{discount-value}

    Lid for water tank

    HD5094

    To collect used ground coffee in

    This lid covers the water container of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits

    Lid for water tank

    To collect used ground coffee in

    This lid covers the water container of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits

    To collect used ground coffee in

    This lid covers the water container of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits

    Lid for water tank

    To collect used ground coffee in

    This lid covers the water container of Saeco, Saeco Xelsis and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits

    To collect used ground coffee in

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • Xelsis, Accademia

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8942/11
      • HD8942/12
      • HD8943/11
      • HD8943/12
      • HD8943/19
      • HD8943/21
      • HD8943/22
      • HD8943/29
      • HD8944/01
      • HD8944/02
      • HD8944/09
      • HD8944/18
      • HD8946/01
      • HD8946/02
      • HD8946/09
      • HD8953/01
      • HD8953/09
      • HD8953/11
      • HD8953/19
      • HD8953/21
      • HD8954/01
      • HD8954/09

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand

        You are about to visit a Philips global content page

        You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.