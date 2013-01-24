Home
Fryer

HD6161
    This sleek, stainless steel deep-fat fryer delivers professional results with a unique coolzone system that prevents food particles from burning and keeps the oil cleaner for longer. All parts except the control panel are dishwashable. See all benefits

    This sleek, stainless steel deep-fat fryer delivers professional results with a unique coolzone system that prevents food particles from burning and keeps the oil cleaner for longer. All parts except the control panel are dishwashable. See all benefits

      with optimal temperature control and timer

      • 1300g metal
      • removable bowl
      • With timer
      Prevents food particles from burning. This keeps the oil cleaner, which is better for your health, and longer-lasting. Your food has never been tastier!

      Optimal temperature control thanks to the electronic thermostat, for quick heating up and temperature recovery leading to professional frying results. The digital timer allows easy pre-setting of the frying time: you don't have to keep an eye on your food anymore!

      All parts except the control panel are dishwashable for quick and easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1 m
        Power
        2200 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Oil content
        3.5 L
        Capacity
        1300 g
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Viewing window
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Collapsible frying basket
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        150-190 °C

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        400 x 280 x 275 mm
        Weight appliance
        4.4 kg
        Color(s)
        Stainless steel
        Materials
        Stainless steel

