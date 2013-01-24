Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Steamer

HD9120/00
1 Awards
  • Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Steamer

    HD9120/00
    1 Awards

    Discover fuller flavours

    The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Just use the timer and off you go! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Steamer

    Discover fuller flavours

    The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Just use the timer and off you go! See all benefits

    Discover fuller flavours

    The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Just use the timer and off you go! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Steamer

    Discover fuller flavours

    The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Just use the timer and off you go! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Discover fuller flavours

      Steamer with Flavour Booster

      • 9 L 900 W
      • Manual timer
      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Removable bottoms to steam larger pieces of food

      Need to steam a large piece of food, like a whole chicken, or any dish that's too big for a single steaming compartment? Simply unclip the bottom of each basket to create a large single space. The steamer will do the rest for you, steaming thoroughly and consistently from top to bottom.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        364 x 450 x 228 mm
        Weight appliance
        2.3 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.1 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        900 W
        Cord length
        100 cm
        Capacity (max)
        2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes
        XL steaming bowl
        2.5 L

      • Design specifications

        Material
        Plastic
        Color(s)
        White with lavender accents

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.