Pure Essentials Collection

Steamer

HD9140/30
    This high quality steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet all help you prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

      Add your own taste with the flavour booster

      • 9 L 900 W
      • Optimal preset timings
      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

      Descale indicator light with bell

      Descale indicator light with bell, signals when to descale.

      Digital timer

      Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.

      Water refill indicator

      Water refill indicator signals when water level is low.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        312 x 450 x 227 mm
        Weight appliance
        2.3 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        100 cm
        Power
        900 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.1 L
        Capacity (max)
        2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5 L

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes
        Rice/soup/food container
        1.2 L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White, metal and red
        Material
        Plastic with stainless steel parts

          Awards

