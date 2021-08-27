Breakfast just got better
Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with this powerful kettle.
With a 1.7 liter capacity, this kettle is suitable for the whole family. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.
The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure you only boil the amount of water you need, saving both energy and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.
Concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Elegant indicator light incorporated on the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.
The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean
The automatic switch-off function turns off the kettle when the water is ready or when the kettle is lifted from the base.
The cordless kettle sits precisely on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and seamless replacing.
Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%*. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.
100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Kettle has a multi safety system to prevent it being operational without water.
Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.
Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid in a stylish wood pattern for easy refilling and cleaning.
