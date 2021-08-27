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    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

    HD9365

    Breakfast just got better

    Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future.

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    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

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    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Kettle

    • 100% Bio-based plastics**
    • 1.7 liter capacity
    • Cordless + 360° pirouette base
    • Silk white matt finish
    With 2200W power you can prepare your warm drink in no time

    With 2200W power you can prepare your warm drink in no time

    Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with this powerful kettle.

    Large capacity suitable for the whole family

    Large capacity suitable for the whole family

    With a 1.7 liter capacity, this kettle is suitable for the whole family. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

    Easy-to-read water level and cup indicators

    Easy-to-read water level and cup indicators

    The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure you only boil the amount of water you need, saving both energy and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

    Concealed stainless steel heating element

    Concealed stainless steel heating element

    Concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant indicator light incorporated on the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

    The Anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

    The Anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

    The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean

    Auto switch-off when water is ready or kettle is removed

    Auto switch-off when water is ready or kettle is removed

    The automatic switch-off function turns off the kettle when the water is ready or when the kettle is lifted from the base.

    Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

    Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

    The cordless kettle sits precisely on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and seamless replacing.

    Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

    Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

    Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%*. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Kettle has a multi safety system to prevent it being operational without water.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

    Pure and simple design

    Pure and simple design

    Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid in a stylish wood pattern for easy refilling and cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      226 x 159 x 255 mm
      Weight of product
      0.84 kg

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Power
      1850 - 2200 W

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      100% Bio-based plastic
      Color(s)
      Silk white matt

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Water Level Indicator
      • 1-cup indicator
      • On/off switch
      • Pilot light indicator
      • Micro-mesh filter
      • Cordless with 360 ⁰ base
      • Sustainable design
      • Safe and sustainable
      • Modern & Minimalistic
      • Pure & Simple

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
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    • Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
    • * PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass-balance basis.

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