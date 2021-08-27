Search terms

Eco Conscious Edition

5000 Series Kettle

HD9365
  • Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better
    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

    Breakfast just got better

    Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future. See all benefits

      Breakfast just got better

      With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Kettle

      • 100% Bio-based plastics**
      • 1.7 liter capacity
      • Cordless + 360° pirouette base
      • Silk white matt finish
      With 2200W power you can prepare your warm drink in no time

      Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with this powerful kettle.

      Large capacity suitable for the whole family

      With a 1.7 liter capacity, this kettle is suitable for the whole family. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

      Easy-to-read water level and cup indicators

      The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure you only boil the amount of water you need, saving both energy and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

      Concealed stainless steel heating element

      Concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant indicator light incorporated on the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

      The Anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

      The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean

      Auto switch-off when water is ready or kettle is removed

      The automatic switch-off function turns off the kettle when the water is ready or when the kettle is lifted from the base.

      Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

      The cordless kettle sits precisely on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and seamless replacing.

      Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

      Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%*. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

      Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

      100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Kettle has a multi safety system to prevent it being operational without water.

      Modern and minimalistic style

      Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

      Pure and simple design

      Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid in a stylish wood pattern for easy refilling and cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        226 x 159 x 255 mm
        Weight of product
        0.84 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Power
        1850 - 2200 W

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Silk white matt
        Material of main body
        100% Bio-based plastic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Water Level Indicator
        • 1-cup indicator
        • On/off switch
        • Pilot light indicator
        • Micro-mesh filter
        • Cordless with 360 ⁰ base
        • Sustainable design
        • Safe and sustainable
        • Modern & Minimalistic
        • Pure & Simple

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
          • * PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass-balance basis.

