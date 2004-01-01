Search terms

    Light care Philips dry iron is light and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.

      Easy to use and Long lasting

      • Non-stick soleplate
      • 1000 W
      • 1.7 m cord length
      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

      The light weigh iron combined with the non stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster .

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Long lasting cord
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        Easy cord winding
        Yes
        Light weight iron
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Power
        1000 W

      • Full control

        Easy temperature control
        Yes
        Temperature light-indicator
        Yes

