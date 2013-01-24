Home
Steam generator iron

HI5915/35
      Faster ironing

      With extra steam

      • Max 5.2 bar pump pressure
      • Detachable water tank
      1.1L detachable water tank

      1.1L detachable water tank

      The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.1 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

      Intelligent calc clean reminder with sound & light

      Intelligent calc clean reminder with sound & light

      Smart Calc Clean is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to protect your appliance. To ensure an optimal steam performance, long lasting life and in order to prevent white flakes, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the descaling process. For maximum convenience make sure to always use the Smart Calc Clean container provided with your appliance.

      Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

      Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

      Ceramic Soleplate

      Ceramic Soleplate

      Our Easy Gliding soleplate for all ironable garments and high scratch resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        36.2x27x26.3 cm
        Weight of iron + base
        3.2 kg
        Weight of iron
        1.1 kg

      • Easy to use

        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.4 m
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.6 m
        Water tank capacity
        1100 ml

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        200 g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Pressure
        max 5,2 bar pump pressure
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2400 W
        Continuous steam
        up to 100 g/min

      • Scale management

        Descaling reminder
        Yes
        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        2 min.

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

