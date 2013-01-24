The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.1 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.
Intelligent calc clean reminder with sound & light
Smart Calc Clean is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to protect your appliance. To ensure an optimal steam performance, long lasting life and in order to prevent white flakes, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the descaling process. For maximum convenience make sure to always use the Smart Calc Clean container provided with your appliance.
Continuous steam up to 100 g/min
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing
Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.
Ceramic Soleplate
Our Easy Gliding soleplate for all ironable garments and high scratch resistance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.