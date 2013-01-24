Home
HR1351
1 Awards
  • Healthy food made easily Healthy food made easily Healthy food made easily
    Healthy food made easily

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor and chopper helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. See all benefits

      Healthy food made easily

      For perfect soups, purees and shakes

      • 250W
      • with beaker and chopper
      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory

      Chopper accessory to chop onion, cheese and more.

      Detachable plastic bar

      Detachable plastic bar

      Detaches with the twist of the hand.

      1 speed

      1 speed

      Wall bracket included

      Wall bracket included

      Dishwasher proof shaft and accessories

      Dishwasher proof shaft and accessories

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Wattage
        250 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        1

      • Accessories

        Beaker with lid
        1 L
        Wall bracket
        Yes
        Chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Available color(s)
        White with blue
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP and rubber

