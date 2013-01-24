Home
HR1568
    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand, bowl and shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and two bowls will make mixing fun and easy.

      Mixer with stand and bowl, shaking sieve

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Mixer stand

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.40 cm
        Power
        300 W
        Voltage
        110-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        5
        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Glass bowls with lids
        1.8/3.5 L

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes
        Spatula
        Yes
        Sieve
        0.3

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP
        Material sieve
        ABS/Metal
        Material beaters and dough hooks
        Chrome plated steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

