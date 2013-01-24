Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR1611/00
1 Awards
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR1611/00
    1 Awards

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      Easy blending and chopping at various speeds

      • 650 W, plastic bar
      • Double action knife
      • 1 L Beaker, chopper
      • 16 speeds +turbo
      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Wattage
        650 W

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Speed setting
        16

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        Yes
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material bar
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.