Aluminium Collection

Blender

HR2094/00
2 Awards
    -{discount-value}
    Extra power for superior blending and crushing

    The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Extra power for superior blending and crushing

      750 W motor with speed precision

      • 750 W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with filter
      • Variable speed
      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Long-lasting serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

      Pulse function

      Special smoothie function

      With the special smoothie function the blender will prepare the perfect smoothies.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Cord length
        1 m
        Power
        750 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Effective capacity
        1.5 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Aluminium
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Filter

      • Design

        Color
        Titanium

