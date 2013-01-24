Home
    The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 star blade with 800 W motor,which can handle just about anything - from fruit and vegetables to ice.Its multi-speed function will blend,crush & cut for perfectly smooth blending & any consistency you want See all benefits

      Best blending, leaves no bits

      ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

      • 800 W
      • 2 L stainless steel jar
      • with spatula
      • ProBlend 6
      All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

      All parts dishwasher safe, except for main unit

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        2 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        800 W
        Effective capacity
        1.5 L
        Cord length
        1 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Aluminium
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        4
        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • Non-slip feet

      • Design

        Color
        Anthracite

            Regulatory information
            Product risks
            • Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094

