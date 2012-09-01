Home
Viva Collection

SoupMaker

HR2200/80
  • Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
    Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

      Healthy. Delicious. Homemade.

      • 1.2L with 5 programs
      • Stainless single housing
      • 0.8m cord
      • Booklet with 31 recipes
      Large 1.2 L jar serves 4 portions

      Extra manual blending function for your perfect results

      Easy clean

      Keeps warm for 40 minutes

      The Philips SoupMaker will keep your soup warm for 40 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.2 L
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Number of programs
        5
        Heating power
        990 W
        Motor power
        180 W

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Star white, black and red
        Material jar
        Stainless steel

