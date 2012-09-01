Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favorite homemade recipes has never been so easy! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Large 1.2 L jar serves 4 portions
Extra manual blending function for your perfect results.
The Philips SoupMaker will keep your soup warm for 40 minutes.
Technical specifications
Design
