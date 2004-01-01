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  • Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort

    Viva Collection Noodle Maker

    HR2330

    Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort

    With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle within 15 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!

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    Viva Collection Noodle Maker

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    Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort

    Automatic solution to make various types of noodle

    • 500g
    • 200W
    Quick noodle making - in 15 minutes

    Quick noodle making - in 15 minutes

    Kneading and extruding will be finished in only 15 minutes: yields around 500g of noodle

    Create authentic noodles with all kinds of fresh ingredients

    Create authentic noodles with all kinds of fresh ingredients

    Add in fresh ingredients like egg, spinach juice, or carrot juice to create healthy and nutritious noodles. It is 100% safe because you have the full control

    Food grade material (BPA Free) for all food contacting part

    Food grade material (BPA Free) for all food contacting part

    All food contacting part is made with food grade materials (BPA Free) so you can use with peace of mind

    Special cleaning tool for shaping mouths

    Special cleaning tool for shaping mouths

    Special cleaning tool to clean the shaping mouths more easily

    Automatic noodle making

    Powerful kneading and extruding bar not only facilitates automatic noodle making but also provides thorough kneading and quick extruding

    Smart drawer design for shaping mouths storage

    Smart drawer to keep all the shaping mouths in one place

    Various shaping mouths to create different types of noodles

    Allow you to make 2 types of noodles: round thin noodle and flat thin noodle

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      200 W
      Frequency
      20 Hz
      Capacity
      500 g

    • Accessories

      Measuring cup
      • 1 for flour
      • 1 for water
      Cleaning tool
      Yes
      Shaping mouths
      Yes

    • Design specifications

      Materials of outer housing
      Plastic
      Color(s)
      White and blue
      Materials of inner housing
      Plastic
      Made in
      China

    • Dimensions

      Product weight
      7.8 kg

    • Packaging Data

      12NC
      8832 330 01710
      Fancy box size (LxWxH)
      40.5x30x34.5
      Fancy box weight
      0.2 kg
      EAN product code
      6923410732054
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