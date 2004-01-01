HR2330
Enjoy freshly homemade noodles with minimum effort
With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle within 15 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!
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Kneading and extruding will be finished in only 15 minutes: yields around 500g of noodle
Add in fresh ingredients like egg, spinach juice, or carrot juice to create healthy and nutritious noodles. It is 100% safe because you have the full control
All food contacting part is made with food grade materials (BPA Free) so you can use with peace of mind
Special cleaning tool to clean the shaping mouths more easily
Powerful kneading and extruding bar not only facilitates automatic noodle making but also provides thorough kneading and quick extruding
Smart drawer to keep all the shaping mouths in one place
Allow you to make 2 types of noodles: round thin noodle and flat thin noodle
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