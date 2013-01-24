Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design. See all benefits
Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design. See all benefits
With a strong 400W motor, you can power through your daily blending tasks for effortlessly smooth results.
Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique and advanced blending technology. With a triangular-shaped blade design that creates optimal food flow as you blend, ensuring consistent and fast blending, time after time.
The specially designed blade guard features a closed cage around it to keep mess to a minimum and protect you from any splash-back while you're blending.
The strong grip of the hand blender has been specially designed to enable superior comfort and control. The ergonomic grip prevents slippage and minimizes any stress or tension on your hands while you're using it.
The lightweight and slim design works in unison with the ergonmic grip to make the blender super easy and comfortable to handle.
The transparent mixing tumbler is the perfect partner for your hand blender, with scaled measurements to help get your required ingredient quantities just right. The tumbler can be used for hot or cold food.
The blending bar is easy to clean by simply rinsing it under running water.
Thanks to its compact size, the hand blender can be neatly stored in a kitchen drawer, no need to keep it out on the counter top.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
General specifications
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.