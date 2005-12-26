Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The new Philips food processor is your ticket to high-speed cooking. It assembles and disassembles in seconds thanks to Philips' unique Click&Go system, which allows you to safely lock the bowl onto the platform in any position.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The new Philips food processor is your ticket to high-speed cooking. It assembles and disassembles in seconds thanks to Philips' unique Click&Go system, which allows you to safely lock the bowl onto the platform in any position.
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The new Philips food processor is your ticket to high-speed cooking. It assembles and disassembles in seconds thanks to Philips' unique Click&Go system, which allows you to safely lock the bowl onto the platform in any position.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The new Philips food processor is your ticket to high-speed cooking. It assembles and disassembles in seconds thanks to Philips' unique Click&Go system, which allows you to safely lock the bowl onto the platform in any position.
With the Click&Go system assembling and disassembling can be done in a matter of seconds. Put on the bowl in any position, close the lid and just press the button.
With the powerful 700W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed
Technical specifications
Accessories
Design specifications
HR3925/01
HR3944/01
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.