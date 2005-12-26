Search terms

Food processor

HR7735/80
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds Enjoy homemade food in seconds Enjoy homemade food in seconds
    The new Philips food processor is your ticket to high-speed cooking. It assembles and disassembles in seconds thanks to Philips' unique Click&Go system, which allows you to safely lock the bowl onto the platform in any position.

      Instant assembly with Click&Go

      Click&Go (dis)assembly system

      Click&Go (dis)assembly system

      With the Click&Go system assembling and disassembling can be done in a matter of seconds. Put on the bowl in any position, close the lid and just press the button.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      700 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

      With the powerful 700W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        White with orange and corn husk yellow accents
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded on plug m
        Power
        700 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Bowl content
        3.6 L
        Cake batter capacity
        700 g
        Cleaning
        • All accessories dishwashersafe
        • Easy clean button

      • Accessories

        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Emulsifying disk
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits

      • Design specifications

        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel & ABS
        Balloon beater
        Metal balloon, pom housing
        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP
        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Insert holder
        ABS
        Bowl, lid, blender jar, blender cup, safety cap
        SAN
        Storage box, emulsifying disc
        PP

