Food processor

HR7754/01
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

      Automatic speed selection with SmartControl

      SmartControl system

      SmartControl system

      The SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

      Powerful 800 Watt motor

      Powerful 800 Watt motor to easily process large batches.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cake batter capacity
        700 g
        Speeds
        smart control
        Power
        800 W
        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded on plug m
        Voltage
        230 V
        Bowl content
        2.5 L
        Cleaning
        All accessories dishwashersafe
        Color(s)
        White with vapor dusk yellow
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Accessories

        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
        Juice extractor
        For making juice from fresh fruit and vegetables
        Adjustable slicing disc
        For slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
        Shredding insert fine
        For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough

      • Design specifications

        Fruit filter
        PP, stainless steel
        Bowl, lids, blender jar, blender cup
        SAN
        Meat mincer processing tube and worm shaft
        alu - alloy
        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP
        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Toolholder bowl, sausage separator
        POM
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel & ABS
        Adjustable slicing disc
        POM, ABS, stainless steel
        Balloon beater
        Metal balloon, pom housing
        Insert holder, feeding tray, sausage horns
        ABS
        Screw cap and panel
        stainless steel & ABS
        Foil on panel button
        silicone rubber
        Juice extractor
        PP

