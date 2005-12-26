Search terms

1

Food processor

HR7768/13
1 awards
  • Professional results at speed Professional results at speed Professional results at speed
    -{discount-value}

    Food processor

    HR7768/13
    1 awards

    Professional results at speed

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Food processor

    Professional results at speed

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Professional results at speed

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Food processor

    Professional results at speed

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    Similar products

    See all

      Professional results at speed

      Automatic speed selection with SmartControl

      SmartControl system

      SmartControl system

      The SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

      1000 Watt

      1000 Watt blocked motor power to easily process large batches.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Brushed stainless stell panels with orange LED's
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded on plug m
        Power
        1000 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Motor
        Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
        Speeds
        smart control
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Bowl content
        2.5 L
        Cake batter capacity
        700 g
        Cleaning
        • All accessories dishwashersafe
        • Easy clean button

      • Accessories

        Granulating insert medium
        • Full metal disc
        • For granulating potatoes
        Shredding insert fine
        Full metal disc for fine shredding of fruit and vegetables
        Adjustable slicing disc
        For slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough with metal blades
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • Full metal disc
        • For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert medium
        Full metal disc for medium shredding of fruit and vegetables
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
        Juice extractor
        For making juice from fresh fruit and vegetables
        Storage rack
        For storing all your accessories

      • Design specifications

        Adjustable slicing disc
        POM, ABS, stainless steel
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel & ABS
        Balloon beater
        Metal balloon, pom housing
        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP
        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Bowl, lids, blender jar, blender cup
        SAN
        Juice extractor
        PP
        Insert holder, feeding tray, sausage horns
        ABS
        Foil on panel button
        silicone rubber
        Toolholder bowl, sausage separator
        POM
        Fruit filter
        PP, stainless steel
        Screw cap and panel
        stainless steel & ABS
        Meat mincer processing tube and worm shaft
        alu - alloy

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.