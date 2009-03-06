Search terms

Food processor

HR7771/00
  Great cooking, effortlessly
    Food processor

    HR7771/00
    Great cooking, effortlessly

    The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

    Food processor

    Food processor

      With color codes for easy cooking

      • 700 W
      • Compact 2 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      Break resistant jar withstands intensive use

      Break resistant jar withstands intensive use

      Breakages are avoided with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

      Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

      The sturdy base comes with suction feet to ensure it does not move, even when you use it for heavy applications like kneading dough.

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Color coded accessory and speed combinations

      Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      2 speed settings for optimal speed/accessory combination

      With the powerful 700W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Blender jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Cord length
        120 cm
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.4 L
        Speeds
        2+ pulse
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Bowl capacity liquid
        2 L
        Bowl working capacity dough
        1700 g
        Bowl working capacity flour
        1000 g

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Emulsifying disk
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application
        Kneading tool
        For (heavy) kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        Number of inserts/discs
        2
        Break resistant blender
        • blending
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • homogenizing
        • liquidizing
        • milling
        • shaking
        • stirring

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Shiny white, dark grey accents, elegant color coding
        Housing
        ABS
        Emulsifying disc
        PP
        Speed knob
        ABS
        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel
        Function buttons
        Pulse
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN

