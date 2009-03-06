Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great cooking, effortlessly
The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits
Breakages are avoided with this reinforced plastic jar.
The sturdy base comes with suction feet to ensure it does not move, even when you use it for heavy applications like kneading dough.
Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.
With the powerful 700W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed
Country of origin
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications
CRP529/01
CP9131/01
CP9129/01
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.