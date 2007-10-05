Search terms

Pure Essentials Collection

Food processor

HR7774/30
  • Effortless excellence Effortless excellence Effortless excellence
    Effortless excellence

    This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions. See all benefits

      Adjustable blade for slices between 1-7 mm

      With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.

      1000 W motor

      With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Blender jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Cord length
        120 cm
        Power
        1000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Bowl capacity dough
        1700 g
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.4 L
        Speeds
        Variospeed
        Bowl capacity flour
        1000 g
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Bowl capacity liquid
        2 L

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Balloon beater
        Double beater for whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
        Kneading tool
        For kneading, heavy kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        • mincing
        Citrus press
        For pressing of citrus fruits
        Recipe book
        Yes
        Number of inserts/discs
        2
        Reversible shredding disk
        For medium and fine shredding
        Adjustable slicing disk
        For 1-7 mm slices of fruit & vegetables
        Break resistant blender
        • blending
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • homogenizing
        • liquidizing
        • milling
        • shaking
        • stirring

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Housing
        ABS
        Speed knob
        Brushed aluminium
        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel
        Function buttons
        Pulse, Ice
        Kneading tool, citrus press
        PP
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

            Awards

