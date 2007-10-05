Pure Essentials Collection Food processor HR7774/30
Effortless excellence
This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.
Effortless excellence Powerful food processor with bigger tube and bowl 1000 W Compact 2 in 1 setup 3.4 L bowl
Dishwasher safe accessories Adjustable blade for slices between 1-7 mm
With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.
1000 W motor
With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.
Country of origin
China
Yes
Technical specifications
Blender jar capacity
1.5 L Cord length
120 cm Power
1000 W Voltage
220-240 V Frequency
50-60 Hz Bowl capacity dough
1700 g Bowl capacity dry
3.4 L Speeds
Variospeed Bowl capacity flour
1000 g Safety
Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake Bowl capacity liquid
2 L
General specifications
Non-slip feet
Yes Integrated cord storage
Yes
Accessories
Balloon beater
Double beater for whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying Kneading tool
For kneading, heavy kneading, mixing dough, batter Stainless steel chopping knife
chopping
Beating
creaming
crumbling
cutting
folding in
mashing
mincing Citrus press
For pressing of citrus fruits Recipe book
Yes Number of inserts/discs
2 Reversible shredding disk
For medium and fine shredding Adjustable slicing disk
For 1-7 mm slices of fruit & vegetables Break resistant blender
blending
crushing
foaming
grinding
pureeing
homogenizing
liquidizing
milling
shaking
stirring
Design specifications
Color(s)
White Housing
ABS Speed knob
Brushed aluminium Bowl including lid and blender
SAN Disks, chopping blade
Stainless steel Function buttons
Pulse, Ice Kneading tool, citrus press
PP Pusher, inner pusher
ABS, SAN Knife holder, balloon beater
POM
